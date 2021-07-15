Siemens Gamesa profit warning also drags down Siemens Energy
- Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF -12.8%) and Spanish subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAY -15%) both plunge after the latter issued a profit warning for the full year, causing Siemens Energy to also cut its guidance.
- Wind turbine rival Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY -5.5%) also trades sharply lower.
- Siemens Energy says it no longer expects to meet the low end of guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin of 3%-5%, after Siemens Gamesa warns of a likely negative EBIT margin vs. a previous outlook of 3%-5% growth.
- Siemens Gamesa also expects revenues at the low end of a previously guided range of €10.2B-€10.5B ($12.07B-$12.43B), after racking up a €150M adjusted operating loss in the June quarter, hurt by higher than expected raw material and product ramp-up costs.
- Siemens Gamesa's weak quarter and guidance cut implies further problems in the current quarter and likely will drive investor concern about the impact of raw material inflation, Citi analysts say.
- Siemens Energy, which owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa, recently said it would not seek to take over full control of the wind turbine maker.