Siemens Gamesa profit warning also drags down Siemens Energy

Renewable Energy
jotily/iStock via Getty Images

  • Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF -12.8%) and Spanish subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAY -15%) both plunge after the latter issued a profit warning for the full year, causing Siemens Energy to also cut its guidance.
  • Wind turbine rival Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY -5.5%) also trades sharply lower.
  • Siemens Energy says it no longer expects to meet the low end of guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin of 3%-5%, after Siemens Gamesa warns of a likely negative EBIT margin vs. a previous outlook of 3%-5% growth.
  • Siemens Gamesa also expects revenues at the low end of a previously guided range of €10.2B-€10.5B ($12.07B-$12.43B), after racking up a €150M adjusted operating loss in the June quarter, hurt by higher than expected raw material and product ramp-up costs.
  • Siemens Gamesa's weak quarter and guidance cut implies further problems in the current quarter and likely will drive investor concern about the impact of raw material inflation, Citi analysts say.
  • Siemens Energy, which owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa, recently said it would not seek to take over full control of the wind turbine maker.
