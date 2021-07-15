Synchrony inks multi-year extension of TJX Companies strategic partnership
Jul. 15, 2021 11:41 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)TJXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tracing back its relationship to 2011, Synchrony (SYF +0.5%) announced a multi-year extension of their consumer financing program with The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Under the renewal, Synchrony will continue to be the exclusive provider of the TJX Rewards and TJX Rewards MasterCard credit card programs for customers.
- "As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we look forward to working with TJX to meet new customer demands with strong benefits, superior customer service and payment flexibility," EVP & CEO of Diversified & Value and Lifestyle platforms commented.