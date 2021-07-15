Synchrony inks multi-year extension of TJX Companies strategic partnership

  • Tracing back its relationship to 2011, Synchrony (SYF +0.5%) announced a multi-year extension of their consumer financing program with The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide.
  • Under the renewal, Synchrony will continue to be the exclusive provider of the TJX Rewards and TJX Rewards MasterCard credit card programs for customers.
  • "As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we look forward to working with TJX to meet new customer demands with strong benefits, superior customer service and payment flexibility," EVP & CEO of Diversified & Value and Lifestyle platforms commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.