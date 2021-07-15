Dow Jones cuts losses as financials turn around; S&P, Nasdaq still struggle
Jul. 15, 2021 11:52 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SP500, XLC, XLK, XLF, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The Dow (DJI) +0.1% is edging into positive territory thanks to price gains in Goldman Sachs and Honeywell.
- But weakness in the megacaps is keeping pressure on the S&P (SP500) -0.2% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.6%.
- Tesla is the only one of the Big Six higher, with Facebook showing the most weakness.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) have gone from down early to the top-gaining S&P sector, one of four in the green.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) are the laggards.
- Yields are still down, but off their lows. The 10-year Treasury is down 2 basis points to 1.34%.
- Fed Chairman Jay Powell tells the Senate Banking Committee that he's not comfortable with retail inflation at 5.4% but doesn't want to overreact given it's mainly confined to COVID recovery areas.
- From a technical perspecgtive, the S&P "continues to consolidate below the 4,400-point milestone," Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler writes. "Momentum indicators remain bullish with limited signs of overbought conditions. In addition, 30% of SPX stocks are in MACD buy positions, opposed to 17% that are currently in sell positions."
- "Overall market breadth remains constructive, but the recent transition back to growth leadership has led to fewer stocks making new highs," he adds. "For example, as of yesterday’s close, only 40% of the index closed within 5% or less of a 52-week high. Longer-term breadth measures remain bullish, such as the 90% of stocks trading above their 200-day MAs."
- "Key support levels: S1=4,350 (early July highs), S2=4,321 (July low), S3=4,300-point milestone, S3=4,255 (prior June high)."
- Among active stocks, U.S. Bancorp is the best S&P performer thanks to strong earnings.
- Biogen is the weakest on a report that Mount Sinai and the Cleveland Clinic will not administer its Alzheimer's drug.
- And the AMC bulls are fighting back, with the stock rallying following four-straight down sessions.