Autoliv Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 15, 2021 11:59 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+198.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+95.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- U.S. railroad traffic increased 0.6% to to 451,825 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending July 10, 2021.