CVS Health pulls two sunburn products citing cancer-causing agent

CVS / pharmacy 24 hour location
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CVS Health (CVS -0.5%) has halted the sale of two sunburn products out of an abundance of caution, reported Bloomberg citing an email statement from Michael DeAngelis, a company spokesman.
  • The pause involved two of its aloe vera products: CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray.
  • The decision was taken following a report that indicated an elevated level of a carcinogen named benzene found in some of the company’s sun-care merchandise.
  • In May, Valisure, an independent testing lab in Connecticut, filed a petition to the FDA urging a recall of some widely used sunscreens and after-sun products after detecting benzene levels at six parts per million.
  • Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.1%) recalled several sunscreen products after detecting the same carcinogen in some product samples.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.