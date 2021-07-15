CVS Health pulls two sunburn products citing cancer-causing agent
Jul. 15, 2021 12:00 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor18 Comments
- CVS Health (CVS -0.5%) has halted the sale of two sunburn products out of an abundance of caution, reported Bloomberg citing an email statement from Michael DeAngelis, a company spokesman.
- The pause involved two of its aloe vera products: CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray.
- The decision was taken following a report that indicated an elevated level of a carcinogen named benzene found in some of the company’s sun-care merchandise.
- In May, Valisure, an independent testing lab in Connecticut, filed a petition to the FDA urging a recall of some widely used sunscreens and after-sun products after detecting benzene levels at six parts per million.
- Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.1%) recalled several sunscreen products after detecting the same carcinogen in some product samples.