GP Strategies takes buyout deal from Learning Technologies Group

  • GP Strategies Corporation (GPX -2.0%) strikes a deal to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $394M.
  • The company says the transaction represents a premium of 40% over the volume weighted average closing price of GP Strategies shares over the past 180 days.
  • GP Strategies' board has unanimously approved the transaction.
  • "This transaction represents a tremendous opportunity for our customers and our talented employees to work with the global leader in workplace talent and learning, while providing our shareholders with a meaningful premium to our existing stock price," notes CEO Adam Stedham
  • The transaction is expected to be completed during Q4. Sagard Capital Partners Management, GP Strategies' largest shareholder, supports the transaction and has entered into a voting and support agreement to vote its shares in favor of the transaction.
  • Shares of GPX were halted right before the announcement.
  • Read more about the buyout deal.
