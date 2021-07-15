GP Strategies takes buyout deal from Learning Technologies Group
Jul. 15, 2021 12:02 PM ETLearning Technologies Group plc (LTTHF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GP Strategies Corporation (GPX -2.0%) strikes a deal to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $394M.
- The company says the transaction represents a premium of 40% over the volume weighted average closing price of GP Strategies shares over the past 180 days.
- GP Strategies' board has unanimously approved the transaction.
- "This transaction represents a tremendous opportunity for our customers and our talented employees to work with the global leader in workplace talent and learning, while providing our shareholders with a meaningful premium to our existing stock price," notes CEO Adam Stedham
- The transaction is expected to be completed during Q4. Sagard Capital Partners Management, GP Strategies' largest shareholder, supports the transaction and has entered into a voting and support agreement to vote its shares in favor of the transaction.
- Shares of GPX were halted right before the announcement.
