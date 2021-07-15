Fed's Powell woried about cyber risk, lack of vaccinations and 'a somewhat frothy market'
Jul. 15, 2021 1:21 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell identified cyber risk as the biggest threat to the financial system, with a lack of COVID vaccinations ranking as another major concern.
- Speaking before a congressional committee on Thursday, Powell also said he worried about signs that markets have become overheated, specifically citing things like SPACs and the recent volatility in Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- "At times, it's felt like a somewhat frothy market," he said.
- However, Powell said the Fed should stay focused on its main goals of maximizing employment and maintaining price stability.
- "We want to be careful about tending to our main mandate, while we also think about financial stability issues," he said.
- Detailing his concerns about cybersecurity, Powell argued that the central bank has a "playbook" for traditional threats, such as bad lending and bad risk management, but authorities are engaged in an "ongoing race to keep up" with criminals looking to use tactics like ransomware.
- "The thing that worries me the most is really cyber risk," Powell told lawmakers in response to a question about the biggest threats facing the U.S. financial system.
- Asked what was next on his list of concerns, Powell highlighted the risk that inadequate vaccinations could have on the burgeoning global recovery.
- "I would worry that if we don't succeed in vaccinating people all over the world, we're creating time and space for the development of new strains of the virus," he said.
- "I worry that could undermine the economy and ultimately financial stability," he added.
- Powell's remarks came as part of his regular semiannual testimony before the Senate. Elsewhere in his testimony, Powell stressed that while inflation remains well above the Fed's target, he still views the high rate of price increases as temporary.