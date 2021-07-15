Hailiang Education enters deal to provide educational and management services to two Chinese private schools
Jul. 15, 2021 12:45 PM ETHailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG)By: SA News Team
- Hailiang Education Group (HLG +1.6%), an education and management services provider in China, enters into a cooperation agreement with private schools Donghai Schooland Donghai Kindergarten.
- Hailiang Education will offer educational training, resources, and logistics management to the two private schools with almost 4,000 students.
- The cooperation indicates Hailiang Education's brand experience and operating ability have become "recognized more widely by the education industry." said Dr. Junwei Chen, Chairman and CEO.
- It is the first time that the company has been contracted to provide services to a third-party private school in the province.
- Hailang Education recently partnered with a leading Chinese technology solutions company to improve its "Smart Campus System."