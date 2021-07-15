'Transformation story' Green Plains gains as BofA starts at Buy
Jul. 15, 2021 12:59 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)GPREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (GPRE +3.6%) shoots higher after Bank of America initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $45 price target, saying future earnings should be far more stable than in years past due to the specialized nature of its new products and lower reliance on fuel ethanol.
- Green Plains "was once dismissed as a victim of the struggling ethanol industry but is now emerging from its COVID and trade war-induced lows with new capital, new intellectual property and technology, and a new vision that is expected to grow EBITDA at a 100%-plus CAGR through 2023 with several significant growth drivers beyond 2023," BofA's Luke Washer writes.
- The full rollout of the company's newly acquired MSC technology, which extracts 50% more corn oil and 25% of the DDGS with up to twice the protein content, could generate more than $200M in EBITDA vs. just $38M of total EBITDA in 2020, according to Washer.
- Utilizing Fluid Quip's technology and services "puts Green Plains into a range of higher margin, higher growth markets," The Global Investor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.