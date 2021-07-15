CI Financial reports $304B in June AUM
Jul. 15, 2021 1:06 PM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- As of June 30, 2021, CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) reported prelim AUM of C$144.8B and wealth management assets of C$159.3B, for total assets of C$304B.
- The assets include $34.5B of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at June 30, 2021.
- The company closed the earlier announced acquisition of Dowling & Yahnke on June 30 thereby adding C$7.1B of wealth management assets.
- Also, the company reported prelim Q2 net sales of C$0.4BM