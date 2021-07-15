EVgo stock pops after GM names it a preferred provider for EV fleets
Jul. 15, 2021 1:22 PM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- EVgo (EVGO +16.8%) soars after General Motors names the company a preferred provider for the automaker's Ultium Charge 360 fleet service.
- EVgo is tasked with deploying comprehensive new charging and infrastructure solutions specifically for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers. The partnership will also allow those customers to receive program discounts at EVgo's nationwide network of more than 800 public fast charging locations.
- The Ultium platform is a major part of GM's electrification strategy.
- Despite today's share price rally, EVgo still trades below where it stood when the SPAC deal closed earlier this month.
