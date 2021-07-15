Lazydays Holdings secures $369M expanded credit facility
Jul. 15, 2021 2:24 PM ETLazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY)LAZYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lazydays Holdings (LAZY -4.2%) has entered into a three-year expanded credit agreement with a syndicate of banks led by Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank).
- The $369M credit facility nearly doubles the company's Floorplan capacity from $175M to $327M, and expands its revolving credit facility from $5M to $25M to support Lazydays geographic expansion strategy.
- The Company's $11.3M term loan and $5.8M mortgage debt will continue to be financed using the same amortization schedule.
- The fixed charge coverage and leverage ratio covenants remain unchanged.