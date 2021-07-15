Volatile stock Exela tumbles from high, American Realty jumps sharply

Jul. 15, 2021 2:37 PM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA), ARLBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Up and Down Unstable Graph Financial Market Road Sign Post
ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) -15% is sinking from a recent peak hit this week.
  • Shares are down 20% from Tuesday's close.
  • Volume of 95M makes it the fourth-most active stock today.
  • XELA was mentioned 17 times on the WallStreetBets subreddit in the last day, but that's down 69% according to data from Quiver Quantitative.
  • Meanwhile, American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) +16% is on track to set a new 52-week high in a wild day of trading.
  • Shares set an intraday high of $20.38, up 75% from yesterday's finish.
  • The stock is up 45% since the start of the month and closed higher in seven of the last 10 sessions.
  • Also in meme stock movement, Verb Technology is up more than 30% today.

