Publicis Groupe to acquire Australia-based CitrusAd
Jul. 15, 2021 2:56 PM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PGPEF), PUBGYPGPEFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- France's Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PGPEF -2.4%) is acquiring Australia-based CitrusAd, a software as a service platform optimizing brands marketing performances directly within retailer websites.
- Publicis said more than 50% of CitrusAd's activities are in the U.S. and it is present in 22 countries, with over 70 major retailers globally and over 4K brands utilizing its self-served platform.
- CitrusAd will act as a standalone business within Epsilon.
- The company added that CitrusAd’s onsite expertise along with Epsilon's offsite retail media offering, both powered by the CORE ID, will position Publicis to lead the new generation of identity-led retail media.
- Publicis Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun commented, "The leading technology they have developed, coupled with Epsilon’s CORE ID will enable CPG brands to grow faster and retailers to generate new sources of revenue to win in a platform world."
- The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary approvals.
- Source: Press Release