ARKK sinks for fourth straight session, dropping below 200-day moving average
Jul. 15, 2021 3:48 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor45 Comments
- Ark Investment Management's flagship fund ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is on pace Thursday to close lower for the fourth session in a row and eighth out of the past 10, sending the ETF below its 200-day moving average.
- ARKK, run by popular ETF manager Cathie Wood, was down 1.6% for the day at $116.30 as of shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. ARKK is also down about 11.5% and counting during the recent route.
- From a technical standpoint, ARKK has dipped back below its 200-day moving average after climbing back above the indicator on June 14.
- Below is a YTD daily chart of ARKK and a 200-day moving average indicator showing the recent breakthrough:
- Adding to the pressure on the ETF, Shawn Quiqq, a JPMorgan equity derivatives strategist, wrote in a client note that "a looming rise in yields could be a catalyst to accelerate ARKK shares lower, in addition to the continued outperformance of large staple-tech stocks over disruptive-tech stocks, and pressing ARKK into the capitulation phase."
- The pullback comes as Wood has been unloading shares of Chinese tech stocks of late as Beijing continues to crack down on the technology sector. The ETF manager said Wednesday that Chinese stocks deserve a "valuation downgrade."