CAE to invest C$1B to develop aviation technologies
Jul. 15, 2021 3:50 PM ETCAE Inc. (CAE)CAEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CAE (CAE -0.7%) said it will invest C$1B over the next five years to develop the aviation technologies in Canada.
- The investment will fund Project Resilience, aimed at developing technologies including solutions using data ecosystems and artificial intelligence in civil aviation, defence and security and healthcare.
- The company said the project will also position it as a leader in end-to-end technology, operational support and training solutions for Advanced Air Mobility and develop green light aircraft technologies.
- The Government of Canada will provide C$190M, while the Government of Québec will provide C$150M over the next five years, subject to finalization of definitive agreements.
- Through the project, CAE will invest in the development of electric aircraft technologies and solutions, including retrofitting its large fleet of light trainer aircraft to reduce its carbon footprint.
- "The investments announced today will help the aerospace sector increase its research and development efforts so that innovative, greener, more sustainable aircraft can be built right here in Canada for decades to come, creating good jobs for hard-working Canadians," said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada.
- Source: Press Release