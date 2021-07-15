Saratoga Investment prices $125M notes offering due 2026
Jul. 15, 2021 Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)
- Saratoga Investment (SAR -0.3%) prices a public offering of an additional $125M aggregate principal amount of 4.375% notes due 2026 on July 15, 2021.
- The notes will be issued at a price of 101.00% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of ~4.1%.
- Purchasers will be required to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the notes from March 10, 2021 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the notes.
- Net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 6.25% fixed-rate notes due 2025, repay the outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured revolving credit facility, make investments in middle-market companies.