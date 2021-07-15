NewHold Investment sharesholders approve combination with Evolv Technologies
Jul. 15, 2021 4:13 PM ETEvolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)EVLVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SPAC NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) shareholders approved all proposals related to business combination with Evolv Technologies at its extraordinary GM held today, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
- The closing of the business combination is anticipated to occur on or about Friday July 16, 2021.
- Combined company will operate as Evolv Technologies Holdings, and its common shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “EVLV” and “EVLVW,” respectively beginning on or about Monday, July 19, 2021.
- Evolv uses artificial intelligence and data science to screen individuals and other threats.
- More information provided on July 19: Combined company has a pro forma total enterprise value of ~$1.3B and total equity value of ~$1.7B
- The combined company received ~$385M in gross proceeds, net of redemptions.