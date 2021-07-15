Alcoa posts easy Q2 earnings beat, sees continued strength in Q3
Jul. 15, 2021 4:35 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)AABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +0.7% post-market after Q2 earnings and revenues easily top analyst estimates, as its realized aluminum pricing jumped more than a 60% Y/Y.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.49 compared with a year-ago $2.00/share loss, while adjusted EBITDA more than tripled Y/Y and 19% Q/Q to $618M; revenues rose 31% Y/Y to $2.83B.
- Q2 EBITDA in the aluminum business totaled $460M vs. a $34M loss in the prior-year period, while alumina adjusted EBITDA jumped 41% Y/Y to $124M and bauxite adjusted EBITDA fell 69% to $41M.
- Alcoa says it "continues to expect a strong 2021 based on the continued economic recovery and increased demand for aluminum in all end markets," with the aluminum segment forecasting double-digit growth on Y/Y sales of value-add products.
- For Q3, the company expects "another strong quarter based on continuing forecasts for economic recovery and solid global demand across key end-use sectors" but also foresees continuing inflationary pressure on raw materials and energy.