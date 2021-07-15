Alcoa posts easy Q2 earnings beat, sees continued strength in Q3

Jul. 15, 2021 4:35 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)AABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aluminum Maker Alcoa Plans To Cut 15,000 Jobs
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +0.7% post-market after Q2 earnings and revenues easily top analyst estimates, as its realized aluminum pricing jumped more than a 60% Y/Y.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.49 compared with a year-ago $2.00/share loss, while adjusted EBITDA more than tripled Y/Y and 19% Q/Q to $618M; revenues rose 31% Y/Y to $2.83B.
  • Q2 EBITDA in the aluminum business totaled $460M vs. a $34M loss in the prior-year period, while alumina adjusted EBITDA jumped 41% Y/Y to $124M and bauxite adjusted EBITDA fell 69% to $41M.
  • Alcoa says it "continues to expect a strong 2021 based on the continued economic recovery and increased demand for aluminum in all end markets," with the aluminum segment forecasting double-digit growth on Y/Y sales of value-add products.
  • For Q3, the company expects "another strong quarter based on continuing forecasts for economic recovery and solid global demand across key end-use sectors" but also foresees continuing inflationary pressure on raw materials and energy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.