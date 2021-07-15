People's United Financial Q2 earnings beat reflects strong capital ratios, fee revenue
Jul. 15, 2021
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Q2 earnings reflect stronger capital ratios, higher fee revenues, and a negative provision for credit losses, supported by positive economic guidance, David Rosato, senior executive vice president and CFO said in the report.
- The efficiency ratio, which divides noninterest expenses by revenue to determine the banks' profitability, rose to 57.4% in Q2 compared with 56.6% for Q1 and 53.5% for Q2 2020.
- Q2 operating EPS of $0.41 beats consensus of $0.33/share and increases from $0.37 in Q1.
- Total revenues were $487.7M in Q2, down from $488.1M in Q1; below the average analyst estimate of $497.6M.
- Net income of $170.8M, increases 18.2% from $144.5M in Q1.
- In Q2, net interest income fell to $380.9M, which includes $24.9M associated with PPP loans, from $385.9M in Q1.
- "The $1.4B decline in period-end loans was driven by the forgiveness of $970M in PPP balances, $530M in lower retail balances, and a $130M reduction in mortgage warehouse," said Rosato.
- Commercial loans fell by $874M to $31.9B in Q2; residential mortgage loans fell by $441M to $7.6B in Q2.
- Q2 net interest margin of 2.70% fell from 2.74% in Q1, below expectations of 2.83% - margin fell slightly due to falling interest rates, an additional calendar day in Q2, and excess liquidity from deposits at the Fed.
- Provision for credit losses on loans resulted in a net benefit of $40.7M, while allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $51M.
- Net interest income decreases 1.29% to $380.9M in Q2 compared compared with $385.9M in Q1.
- Noninterest income increased to $99M in Q2 vs. $94.6M in Q1; non-interest expense decreased to $305M in Q2 from $311.9M in Q1.
- During Q2, PBCT shareholders approved the company's merger with M&T; recall in February, M&T agreed to acquire People's United in an all-stock transaction.
