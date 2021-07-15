American Outdoor Brands down 13% after beating EPS but missing revenue
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares plummeted 13% in after-hour trading on news that the company beat non-GAAP EPS by $0.11 at $0.34 and missed revenue by $0.47M at $64.5M (49.6% Y/Y) in its Q4 2021, but had a cautious outlook for the next year.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 44.4%, the same as the comparable quarter last year.
- Investors did not agree with CFO Andrew Fulmer that American Outdoor Brands' "financial results for fiscal 2021, which represents our first year as an independent public company, are a success by any measure."
- In Q3, American Outdoor Brands beat EPS by $0.46 and revenue by $23.7M and perhaps investors were anticipating a similar surprise this quarter as the stock rose 5.99% during market hours.
- B. Riley recently increased its price target on AOUT to $44 from $38 before the earnings report.