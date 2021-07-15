Cheniere Energy wins 15-year gas supply deal with Tourmaline

  • Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) +1.2% post-market after saying it entered into a long-term gas supply agreement with Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), which the company expects will support the development of the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project.
  • Under the deal terms, Tourmaline will sell 140M Btu/day of natural gas to Cheniere for a 15-year term starting in early 2023, and Cheniere will pay Tourmaline an LNG-linked price for its gas, after deductions for fixed LNG shipping costs and a fixed liquefaction fee.
  • Cheniere is developing the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project to include as many as seven midscale liquefaction trains with a total expected nominal production capacity of ~10M mt/year.
  • Cheniere Energy recently was maintained with a Buy rating and an upsized Street-high $115 price target at Citi.
