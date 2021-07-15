State Street announces $3B buyback, announces date for previously announced dividend
Jul. 15, 2021 5:31 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: SA News Team9 Comments
- State Street (NYSE:STT) has approved to repurchase up to $3B of its common stock over the six quarters beginning in the third quarter of 2021. $3B represents approx. 10.7% of the company's market cap as on July 15, 2021.
- The company also announced dates for previously announced 9.6% dividend hike to $0.57. The dividend is payable on payable Oct. 12, for shareholders of record on Oct. 1, ex-div date being Sept. 30.
- After the Federal Reserve released the results of banks' stress tests, the company had announced its intention to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.57/share.
- Correction Note: The original post incorrectly states decline in dividend.