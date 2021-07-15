Ryman Hospitality sees cash flows accelerating in H2 2021 with return of groups
Jul. 15, 2021 5:39 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)RHPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Partners (NYSE:RHP) turns cash flow positive in June, crediting the return of group demand, according to an investor presentation it posted on its website.
- The company "generated positive adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and was nearly breakeven from a cash burn perspective" in Q2 2021.
- The cash burn was -$10.8M in April, -$7.6M in May, and turned positive cash flow of $15.1M in June.
- Expects Q3 monthly cash flow of $16M-19M and further sequential improvement during Q4 2021.
- Earlier (July 12), Ryman Hospitality stock rises after RayJay leans into group/business recovery