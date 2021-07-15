Ryman Hospitality sees cash flows accelerating in H2 2021 with return of groups

  • Ryman Hospitality Partners (NYSE:RHP) turns cash flow positive in June, crediting the return of group demand, according to an investor presentation it posted on its website.
  • The company "generated positive adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and was nearly breakeven from a cash burn perspective" in Q2 2021.
  • The cash burn was -$10.8M in April, -$7.6M in May, and turned positive cash flow of $15.1M in June.
  • Expects Q3 monthly cash flow of $16M-19M and further sequential improvement during Q4 2021.
