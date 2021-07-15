American Airlines cancels voluntary leave for flight attendants

American Airlines To Cut A Third Of Its International Flights Amid Major Travel Slowdown Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Tom Pennington/Getty Images News

  • American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it has canceled voluntary leave of ~3,300 flight attendants, telling them to return to work by November or December to meet rising customer demand, according to a note to employees.
  • American also is planning to recruit and hire 800 new flight attendants by March 2022, the note said.
  • The carrier offered voluntary leaves of up to two years and encouraged staff to take early retirement during the pandemic to help cut costs as travel demand suffered, but bookings have surged over the late spring and early summer.
  • American shares eased a bit today after yesterday's rally, which followed a stronger than expected guidance update.
