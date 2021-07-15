Darling, Aemetis started as Buys in Evercore's renewable fuels initiation

Green energy concept
Pogonici/iStock via Getty Images

  • Evercore ISI initiates a batch of stocks in the renewable energy sector with a most positive view, as "capital markets and policy tailwinds look structural, [but] capacity constraints and valuations could prove headwinds."
  • "While annual volatility surrounding the price of RINs should be expected (currently off highs but still up handily Y/Y), we expect more jurisdictions to adopt similar frameworks and mechanisms," according to Evercore analysts led by Todd Firestone.
  • The firm considers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) a top pick, as it has "legacy access to advantaged (low CI) feedstock able to fill a good portion of planned expansions, key to maintaining margins in volatile RIN/LCFS markets."
  • Also meriting a Buy rating, Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is seen "poised to deliver outsized EBITDA growth on the back of negative carbon intensity feedstock (dairy RNG) and biomass renewable diesel/jet expansion."
  • But Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is rated Underperform with an $11 price target, primarily on valuation as Evercore thinks investors have credited too much growth and the company's ability to translate RIN/LCFS value to the bottom line.
  • Evercore also rates Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Renewable Fuels Group (NASDAQ:REGI) at In-line.
  • Rating among the best fundamentals across its coverage group, BMO Capital recently upgraded Darling to Outperform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.