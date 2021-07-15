Darling, Aemetis started as Buys in Evercore's renewable fuels initiation
- Evercore ISI initiates a batch of stocks in the renewable energy sector with a most positive view, as "capital markets and policy tailwinds look structural, [but] capacity constraints and valuations could prove headwinds."
- "While annual volatility surrounding the price of RINs should be expected (currently off highs but still up handily Y/Y), we expect more jurisdictions to adopt similar frameworks and mechanisms," according to Evercore analysts led by Todd Firestone.
- The firm considers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) a top pick, as it has "legacy access to advantaged (low CI) feedstock able to fill a good portion of planned expansions, key to maintaining margins in volatile RIN/LCFS markets."
- Also meriting a Buy rating, Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is seen "poised to deliver outsized EBITDA growth on the back of negative carbon intensity feedstock (dairy RNG) and biomass renewable diesel/jet expansion."
- But Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is rated Underperform with an $11 price target, primarily on valuation as Evercore thinks investors have credited too much growth and the company's ability to translate RIN/LCFS value to the bottom line.
- Evercore also rates Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Renewable Fuels Group (NASDAQ:REGI) at In-line.
- Rating among the best fundamentals across its coverage group, BMO Capital recently upgraded Darling to Outperform.