Molson Coors reaffirms prior guidance, reinstates dividend
Jul. 16, 2021 1:09 AM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP.A), TAPTAP, TAP.ABy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) reaffirms its key financial guidance for full year 2021 as it continues to expect a mid-single digit increase in net sales revenue in 2021 on a constant currency basis, approximately flat underlying EBITDA in 2021 on a constant currency basis and a net debt-to-underlying EBITDA ratio of ~3.25X by the end of 2021 and below 3.0x by the end of 2022.
- In addition, the Board of Directors has chosen to reinstate a dividend at $0.34 per share. The Company believes that the dividend is sustainable and gives room for future increases as business performance improves.
- The company also repaid all outstanding principal of its $1 billion 2.1% senior notes due on July 15, 2021, using a combination of commercial paper and cash on hand.