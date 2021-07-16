Molson Coors reaffirms prior guidance, reinstates dividend

Molson Coors Toronto Brewery facility is seen in Etobicoke, Toronto, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) reaffirms its key financial guidance for full year 2021 as it continues to expect a mid-single digit increase in net sales revenue in 2021 on a constant currency basis, approximately flat underlying EBITDA in 2021 on a constant currency basis and a net debt-to-underlying EBITDA ratio of ~3.25X by the end of 2021 and below 3.0x by the end of 2022.
  • In addition, the Board of Directors has chosen to reinstate a dividend at $0.34 per share. The Company believes that the dividend is sustainable and gives room for future increases as business performance improves.
  • The company also repaid all outstanding principal of its $1 billion 2.1% senior notes due on July 15, 2021, using a combination of commercial paper and cash on hand.
