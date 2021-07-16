Asia-Pacific mostly lower; BOJ keeps monetary policy unchanged
Jul. 16, 2021 1:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.65%. The Bank of Japan has maintained its 10-year JGB yield target around 0% and short-term interest rate target at -0.1%.
- Also, the central bank downgraded its real GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8% growth, as compared with the 4% growth forecast made in April.
- Fiscal 2021 Core CPI is forecasted to be 0.6% Y/Y vs. 0.1% projected in April.
- China -0.01%. Shares edge lower led by losses in consumer stocks.
- Hong Kong +0.56%.
- Australia -0.01%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 shed 0.33% to 4,360.03; Nasdaq dipped 0.7% to 14,543.13 while Dow Jones advanced 53.79 points to 34,987.02.
- Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude futures below flatline at $73.45/barrel. U.S. crude futures were marginally higher at $71.67/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.07%; S&P 500 +0.02%; Nasdaq -0.02%.