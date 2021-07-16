Asia-Pacific mostly lower; BOJ keeps monetary policy unchanged

Jul. 16, 2021 1:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Stock Market Crash Graph with Selective Focus
MicroPixieStock/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan -0.65%. The Bank of Japan has maintained its 10-year JGB yield target around 0% and short-term interest rate target at -0.1%.
  • Also, the central bank downgraded its real GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8% growth, as compared with the 4% growth forecast made in April.
  • Fiscal 2021 Core CPI is forecasted to be 0.6% Y/Y vs. 0.1% projected in April.
  • China -0.01%. Shares edge lower led by losses in consumer stocks.
  • Hong Kong +0.56%.
  • Australia -0.01%.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 shed 0.33% to 4,360.03; Nasdaq dipped 0.7% to 14,543.13 while Dow Jones advanced 53.79 points to 34,987.02.
  • Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude futures below flatline at $73.45/barrel. U.S. crude futures were marginally higher at $71.67/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.07%; S&P 500 +0.02%; Nasdaq -0.02%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.