Corporacion America Airport reports June passenger traffic up 907% Y/Y, down 68.7% compared 2019
Jul. 16, 2021 5:47 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)CAAPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reports a 907.0% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in June 2021, and a 68.7% decline when compared to 2019.
- Domestic passenger: 1.148M (+809.8% Y/Y); International passenger: 566K (+921.4% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 356K (+1384.3% Y/Y).
- Cargo volume increased 67.5% Y/Y to 25.5K tons. When compared to June 2019, total cargo volume dropped -22.6%, mainly driven by declines of 21.0% in Argentina, 37.3% in Brazil and 31.0% in Ecuador.
- Aircraft movements increased 172.4% YoY and declined 49.6% compared to June2019,mainly as a result of a 61.5% decline in Argentina.