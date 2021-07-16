Corporacion America Airport reports June passenger traffic up 907% Y/Y, down 68.7% compared 2019

  • Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reports a 907.0% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in June 2021, and a 68.7% decline when compared to 2019.
  • Domestic passenger: 1.148M (+809.8% Y/Y); International passenger: 566K (+921.4% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 356K (+1384.3% Y/Y).
  • Cargo volume increased 67.5% Y/Y to 25.5K tons. When compared to June 2019, total cargo volume dropped -22.6%, mainly driven by declines of 21.0% in Argentina, 37.3% in Brazil and 31.0% in Ecuador.
  • Aircraft movements increased 172.4% YoY and declined 49.6% compared to June2019,mainly as a result of a 61.5% decline in Argentina.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.