Apollo Endosurgery picks Jeffrey G. Black as finance chief
Jul. 16, 2021 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN)
- Stefanie Cavanaugh, who has served Apollo as CFO since March 2015, will remain with the Company.
- Mr. Black has served as a chief financial officer for various publicly traded companies in the medical device, diagnostics, life sciences, technology, and industrial biotech industries.
- Most recently, he served as a chief financial officer at Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC).
- Chas McKhann, president and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery: "His experience as a financial executive for seven publicly traded companies, the key relationships he has established on Wall Street, and his direct involvement in over $1 billion of strategic, equity and debt transactions will serve Apollo well as we advance our mission to bring innovative solutions to GI patients around the globe."
- Mr. Black will assume the position and responsibilities of CFO immediately following Apollo's filing of the Quarterly Report.
- (NASDAQ:APEN) +130% YTD.