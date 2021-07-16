Apollo Endosurgery picks Jeffrey G. Black as finance chief

  • Stefanie Cavanaugh, who has served Apollo as CFO since March 2015, will remain with the Company.
  • Mr. Black has served as a chief financial officer for various publicly traded companies in the medical device, diagnostics, life sciences, technology, and industrial biotech industries.
  • Most recently, he served as a chief financial officer at Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC).
  • Chas McKhann, president and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery: "His experience as a financial executive for seven publicly traded companies, the key relationships he has established on Wall Street, and his direct involvement in over $1 billion of strategic, equity and debt transactions will serve Apollo well as we advance our mission to bring innovative solutions to GI patients around the globe."
  • Mr. Black will assume the position and responsibilities of CFO immediately following Apollo's filing of the Quarterly Report.
  • (NASDAQ:APEN) +130% YTD.
