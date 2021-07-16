BioVie highlights Alzheimer’s disease treatment's potential ahead of upcoming late-stage trial
Jul. 16, 2021 8:14 AM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)BIVIBy: SA News Team
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) highlights article summarizing the scientific rationale for the company’s upcoming late-stage trial of NE3107 in Alzheimer’s disease published in Neurodegenerative Disease Management.
- The article details rationale for an anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer in Alzheimer’s disease, and elucidates the mechanism of NE3107 on the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment, the company said.
- BioVie added that NE3107 has showed a favorable safety profile based on chronic dosing safety studies in rats and dogs and in human clinical trials to date.
- The company plans to launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial this summer to assess how treatment with NE3107 could slow cognitive decline and improve function and behavior compared to placebo.
- The trial, a Phase 3, randomized, double‑blind, placebo‑controlled, parallel group, multicenter study, will be conducted at approximately thirty clinical sites in the U.S.