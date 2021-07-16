BioVie highlights Alzheimer’s disease treatment's potential ahead of upcoming late-stage trial

  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) highlights article summarizing the scientific rationale for the company’s upcoming late-stage trial of NE3107 in Alzheimer’s disease published in Neurodegenerative Disease Management.
  • The article details rationale for an anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer in Alzheimer’s disease, and elucidates the mechanism of NE3107 on the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment, the company said.
  • BioVie added that NE3107 has showed a favorable safety profile based on chronic dosing safety studies in rats and dogs and in human clinical trials to date.
  • The company plans to launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial this summer to assess how treatment with NE3107 could slow cognitive decline and improve function and behavior compared to placebo.
  • The trial, a Phase 3, randomized, double‑blind, placebo‑controlled, parallel group, multicenter study, will be conducted at approximately thirty clinical sites in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.