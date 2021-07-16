ION Geophysical rallies 24% on Q2 preliminary data
Jul. 16, 2021
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) expects Q2 revenues to be ~$20M (consensus $18.76), up 40% Q/Q and down 13% Y/Y.
- At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity of ~$33M consisted of $27M of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $20 million) and ~$6M of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility.
- Backlog is estimated to be $14M as the Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea proceeded ahead of schedule this quarter, leveraging the Company’s proprietary Marlin and Orca digital technologies to acquire the survey in a more efficient, eco-friendly manner.
- "Encouragingly, even in this uncertain environment, we are seeing some signs of market recovery – oil prices are up nearly 50% this year and early movers are starting to strategically purchase data again," said Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
- IO +24.8% premarket to $1.91
