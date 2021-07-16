ION Geophysical rallies 24% on Q2 preliminary data

Jul. 16, 2021 8:14 AM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)IOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) expects Q2 revenues to be ~$20M (consensus $18.76), up 40% Q/Q and down 13% Y/Y.
  • At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity of ~$33M consisted of $27M of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $20 million) and ~$6M of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility.
  • Backlog is estimated to be $14M as the Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea proceeded ahead of schedule this quarter, leveraging the Company’s proprietary Marlin and Orca digital technologies to acquire the survey in a more efficient, eco-friendly manner.
  • "Encouragingly, even in this uncertain environment, we are seeing some signs of market recovery – oil prices are up nearly 50% this year and early movers are starting to strategically purchase data again," said Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • IO +24.8% premarket to $1.91
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.