Colliers International plans normal course issuer bid for up to 3.2M shares
Jul. 16, 2021 8:31 AM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)CIGIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Colliers International (NASDAQ:CIGI) said the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its plans for a normal course issuer bid for its outstanding subordinate voting shares.
- Between July 20, 2021 and July 19, 2022 Colliers may buy up to 3.2M subordinate voting shares in total, being 9.7% of the 32,708,670 shares comprising the public float as of July 5, 2021 of such class of shares.
- The company will will market price for the shares at the time of acquisition.
- Colliers noted that its previous normal course issuer bid, which expires on July 19, authorized the purchase of up to 3M subordinate voting shares but the company until now has not bought any shares under it.
- Source: Press Release