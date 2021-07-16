Middlefield Banc stock gains after Q2 earnings hit record on improving economy
Jul. 16, 2021 10:55 AM ETMiddlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN)MBCNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) stock rises 1.8% after its record Q2 and H1 earnings reflect strong operating performance across its business and improving economic trends in its Northeast and Central Ohio markets.
- Q2 earnings of $4.4M, or a record $0.70/diluted share, exceeds the $0.57 average of two analyst estimates, and increased from $0.65 in Q1 and $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 net interest margin increases to 3.72%, from 3.56% in the previous period.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 57.28% from 57.91% in Q1 and 59.29% in the year-ago quarter.
- As of June 30, total deposits were ~$1.2B, up from $1.16B in the same period a year ago; deposits grew 3.2% from increases in interest-bearing, money market, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts.
- Provision for losses in Q2 decreases to $200K from $1M in the same period last year; due to strong asset quality.
- Net charge-offs in Q2 increased to $122K, or 0.05% of average loans, from $34K, or 0.01% of average loans, in Q2 2020.
