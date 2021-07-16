Middlefield Banc stock gains after Q2 earnings hit record on improving economy

Jul. 16, 2021 10:55 AM ETMiddlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN)MBCNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign
georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) stock rises 1.8% after its record Q2 and H1 earnings reflect strong operating performance across its business and improving economic trends in its Northeast and Central Ohio markets.
  • Q2 earnings of $4.4M, or a record $0.70/diluted share, exceeds the $0.57 average of two analyst estimates, and increased from $0.65 in Q1 and $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 net interest margin increases to 3.72%, from 3.56% in the previous period.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 57.28% from 57.91% in Q1 and 59.29% in the year-ago quarter.
  • As of June 30, total deposits were ~$1.2B, up from $1.16B in the same period a year ago; deposits grew 3.2% from increases in interest-bearing, money market, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts.
  • Provision for losses in Q2 decreases to $200K from $1M in the same period last year; due to strong asset quality.
  • Net charge-offs in Q2 increased to $122K, or 0.05% of average loans, from $34K, or 0.01% of average loans, in Q2 2020.
  • Previously, (April 20) Middlefield EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.