Stevanato Group prices initial public offering of ordinary shares

  • Drug delivery and diagnostic solutions provider Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) has priced its initial public offering of 32,000,000 ordinary shares at $21/share.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 ordinary shares at the offering price.
  • The shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STVN" on July 16, 2021.
  • Closing date is July 20, 2021.
  • Furthermore, Stevanato Group S.p.A. and Stevanato Holding S.r.l. reached two separate hedging agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC for a notional amount of $420M for Stevanato Group S.p.A. and $180M for Stevanato Holding S.r.l. The move is expected to provide cover for the currency exposure relating to a portion of the proceeds received in the context of the offering.
