Hot Stocks: ERIC drops on earnings; TAP dividend; rumors of MGI takeover; FGEN's FDA snag

  • Earnings-related news remained a key theme on Friday. Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) dropped in pre-market action on a disappointing quarterly report. Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP)(NYSE:TAP.A) ticked up after it reaffirmed its forecast and reinstated its dividend.
  • In other news, MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) got a boost in Friday's pre-market on speculation of a possible takeover bid. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) edged up on word that it was joining the S&P 500 index.
  • Meanwhile, FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) suffered a sharp decline in Friday's pre-market. The decline came amid a setback in the firm's bid to get FDA approval for an anemia therapy in kidney patients.
  • Swedish telecom giant Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported quarterly results that missed the expectations of market analysts. This came as revenue dipped 1.3% compared to last year. ERIC fell 9% before the bell.
  • Molson Coors Beverage moved the other direction on earnings-related news. The beer producer reaffirmed its full-year forecast, saying it still expects a mid-single-digit rise in net sales for 2021.
  • The company also reinstated its dividend at a rate of $0.34 per share. On the news, TAP advanced 1.4% in pre-market action. TAP.A climbed nearly 4%.
  • An article published by FT speculated that MoneyGram could be "in the sight" of Advent. Based on the takeover possibility, MGI jumped nearly 9% before the bell.
  • Moderna is set to become part of the S&P 500. The stock will replace Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), which is set to be acquired by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). The change will take place on July 21. MRNA advanced more than 7% before the bell, adding to a 5% gain posted on Thursday.
  • An FDA panel has voted not to recommend approval of FibroGen's Roxadustat for the treatment of adults with anemia due to chronic kidney disease. FGEN dropped about 33% in Friday's pre-market action.
