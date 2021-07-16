Hot Stocks: ERIC drops on earnings; TAP dividend; rumors of MGI takeover; FGEN's FDA snag
Jul. 16, 2021 8:52 AM ETAZN, ALXN, FGEN, MRNA, MGI, TAP.A, TAP, ERICBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Earnings-related news remained a key theme on Friday. Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) dropped in pre-market action on a disappointing quarterly report. Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP)(NYSE:TAP.A) ticked up after it reaffirmed its forecast and reinstated its dividend.
- In other news, MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) got a boost in Friday's pre-market on speculation of a possible takeover bid. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) edged up on word that it was joining the S&P 500 index.
- Meanwhile, FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) suffered a sharp decline in Friday's pre-market. The decline came amid a setback in the firm's bid to get FDA approval for an anemia therapy in kidney patients.
- Swedish telecom giant Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported quarterly results that missed the expectations of market analysts. This came as revenue dipped 1.3% compared to last year. ERIC fell 9% before the bell.
- Molson Coors Beverage moved the other direction on earnings-related news. The beer producer reaffirmed its full-year forecast, saying it still expects a mid-single-digit rise in net sales for 2021.
- The company also reinstated its dividend at a rate of $0.34 per share. On the news, TAP advanced 1.4% in pre-market action. TAP.A climbed nearly 4%.
- An article published by FT speculated that MoneyGram could be "in the sight" of Advent. Based on the takeover possibility, MGI jumped nearly 9% before the bell.
- Moderna is set to become part of the S&P 500. The stock will replace Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), which is set to be acquired by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). The change will take place on July 21. MRNA advanced more than 7% before the bell, adding to a 5% gain posted on Thursday.
- An FDA panel has voted not to recommend approval of FibroGen's Roxadustat for the treatment of adults with anemia due to chronic kidney disease. FGEN dropped about 33% in Friday's pre-market action.