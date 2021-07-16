Real estate investment manager Bridge Investment Group prices 18.75M shares IPO at $16 midpoint, trading starts today

  • The Salt Lake City, UT-based company Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) priced its 18.75M shares IPO of Class A common stock at $16/share, the midpoint of the $15 to $17 range; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its Class A common stock.
  • Shares expected to commence trading on NYSE from today under the symbol, "BRDG".
  • Offer expected to close on July 20.
  • The company is a "leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Its vertically-integrated approach includes investment professionals as well as employees who perform active asset management, property management, leasing, and construction management functions.
  • As of March 31, 2021, Bridge Investment Group had an AUM of $26B.
  • Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citi, Wells Fargo Securities, and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.
