MMEX Resources undertakes $3M registered direct offering
Jul. 16, 2021 8:54 AM ETMMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX)MMEXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MMEX Resources (OTCPK:MMEX) is undertaking a registered direct offering to raise about $3M in gross proceeds.
- The company signed an agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3.75M common shares and warrants to buy up to 2,575,500 shares at $0.80 per share and associated warrant in a registered direct offering.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $0.80 per share, and will be exercisable immediately upon issuance.
- MMEX intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes, including retirement of a portion of its outstanding debt.
- The offering is expected to close around July 20.
- Source: Press Release