SPAC Altimar Acquisition II agrees to take 3-D printing co. Fathom Digital public
Jul. 16, 2021 8:54 AM ETFathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH), AONE, VLD, SHPWSHPW, VLD, DM, FATH, DDD, SSYS, AONEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor17 Comments
- SPAC Altimar Acquisition II (NYSE:ATMR) rose 1.1% after agreeing to take 3-D printing company Fathom Digital Manufacturing public in a deal that will value the new company at $1.5B.
- The acquisition will be funded through a combination of ATMR's cash in trust and an $80 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share, according to a statement. CORE Industrial Partners, an industrials-focused private equity firm, will remain the Fathom's largest holder.
- Fathom will list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "FDMG" and the deal is expected to be completed in Q4. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, Fathom's senior management will continue to serve in their current roles.
- The news was earlier reported by the WSJ.
- Fathom joins other 3-D printer companies that have agreed to public through SPACs including Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Velo3D, which agreed to a deal to go public through Barry Sternlicht's JAWS Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and 3-D printing company Shapeways, which agreed to go public through a merger with Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE:GLEO.U).