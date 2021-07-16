VEREIT to redeem all Series F preferred shares
Jul. 16, 2021 9:04 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O), VER.PFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- VEREIT (NYSE:VER) says it intends to redeem all of its outstanding shares of 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock using cash on hand and its undrawn revolver.
- The shares will be redeemed on Aug. 15, 2021 at the redemption price of $25.00 per share.
- Quarterly dividend of $0.1395833 on this series of preferred stock will be payable on Aug. 16, 2021; for record date of Aug. 1, 2021.
- As of the end of March, the company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $318.6M.
- Press Release