COMSovereign acquires microwave antennas provider RF Engineering & Energy Resource
Jul. 16, 2021 9:14 AM ETCOMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)COMSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) acquired microwave antennas provider RF Engineering & Energy Resource for a total consideration of about $2.2M restricted common stock and $550K in cash.
- The company said RF Engineering specializes in the design, outsourced manufacturing and distribution of high performance microwave antennas and other branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries in the U.S and Latin America.
- "This accretive acquisition brings many immediate benefits to COMSovereign including enhancing our in-house wireless product development capabilities, adding exceptionally talented and experienced engineers to our team, and contributing a fully developed sales and distribution channel serving tier-one customers," said COMSovereign Chairman and CEO Dan Hodges.
- COMS +2.0% pre-market to $2.04
- Source: Press Release