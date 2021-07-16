Bank of America gives some clients green light on trading bitcoin futures - Coindesk

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), the U.S.'s second-largest bank, will allow trading of bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures for some of its clients, Coindesk reports, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
  • Some clients are setting up to trade the futures and one or two may have already started, one source told Coindesk.
  • That's following other large financial institutions that are allowing wealthy clients to invest in cryptocurrencies due to a strong interest in digital assets.
  • Last month, Citigroup launched a Digital Assets Group within its Wealth Management division and in May, Goldman formed a crypto trading desk.
  • In March, Morgan Stanley said cryptocurrency was nearing its investable asset class threshold.
