Honest Company rallies after Loop Capital turns bullish
Jul. 16, 2021 9:21 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Loop Capital Markets upgrades The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Hold.
- Loop sees a buying opportunity for investors with shares down 20% in the last four weeks.
- "After the recent pullback in shares, we think potential destocking pressures in Q2 are more than adequately priced in at the current valuation of approximately 3x 2022 sales. Management has recently maintained that retail demand is strong, and any destocking-related weakness in Q2 should be made up in H2."
- The Honest Company is up 2.73% in premarket action to $15.10. That level is still below the $16 IPO pricing mark.