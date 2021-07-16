Alcoa's strong Q2 beat prompts Citi upgrade to Buy

  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.6% pre-market after Q2 results topped estimates as it benefited from strong demand and rising prices for aluminum.
  • In Q3, Alcoa says it expects strong demand will continue from the economic recovery in the U.S. and solid global demand while also anticipating continuing inflationary pressure on raw material prices.
  • The strong showing prompts an upgrade to Buy from Citi, which says it is structurally bullish on aluminum as the "supply-side beneficiary of decarbonization."
  • Alcoa also is "relatively well positioned for green aluminum" given its 65% of smelter production from hydropower and access to Elysis and other technologies, Citi's Alexander Hacking writes.
  • Credit Suisse maintains its Outperform rating, saying Alcoa "is in a strong position to convert the current high price environment into meaningful" free cash flow.
  • "The current situation may bring aluminum and Alcoa's stock slightly lower for some time, but long-term factors still support aluminum," Harrison Schwartz writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
