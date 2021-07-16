Reliq Health Technologies inks contracts with 3 US physician practices
Jul. 16, 2021 9:33 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)RQHTFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Canadian telemedicine company Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) said it signed contracts with three physician practices in Texas to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.
- CEO Lisa Crossley said the average revenue from these contracts will be $65 per patient/month and the three clients will go live this month.
- "Onboarding with all clients is proceeding per the guidance we have provided for 2021, and we remain on track to exit December 2021 at a run rate of $2M per month in revenue. We expect to work through our backlog of over 200K patients in the next 18-24 months as the healthcare sector continues its recovery from the global pandemic," said Crossley.
- Source: Press Release