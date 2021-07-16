Levi's seeks to pay off debt and fix balance sheet

  • The CFO, Harmit Singh, of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI -0.6%) announced that the company is seeking to lower its debt that the company acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Levi's long-term debt has increased to $1.3B from $1.0B since February 2020.
  • Striving to lower interest payments, Levi also refinanced $500M in senior notes, decreasing the interest rate to 3.5% from 5% and lengthening the maturity to 2031 from 2025.
  • The company has access to over $2B in liquidity commented Singh.
  • The debt-to-equity ratio for non-investment-grade-rated companies, including Levi's, has fallen to 140% compared to 155% a year earlier. Levi's debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 287% compared to 371% for the corresponding quarter last year.
  • Analysts praised the move by Levi's: “They have fully repaired the balance sheet,” said Guggenheim partners managing director Robert Drbul.
  • Morgan Stanley called out a buying opportunity for Levi's after shares dropped yesterday.
