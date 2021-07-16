Alphyn Capital turns to gold miner ETFs to hedge inflation; Buys Vimeo
Jul. 16, 2021 10:11 AM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)GDXJ, GOEX, SGDJ, IAC, VMEOBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Samer Hakoura, founder and chief investment officer at Alphyn Capital Management, revealed in a fund letter that he has turned to gold mining ETFs in order to hedge the current inflationary environment.
- Alphyn Capital also initiated a position in Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) following its spin-off from IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), according to a fund letter issued this week.
- Justifying his gold hedge, Hakoura argued that the recent high inflation figures "may or may not be 'transitory' as the Fed believes" and any future Federal Reserve rate hikes could have "serious repercussions" for the markets.
- As such, the Alphyn CIO wanted a "long-term hedge in effect."
- Hakoura contended that selecting gold mining ETF gave the fund an opportunity to make a return even if underlying gold prices stay put.
- "I chose the mining ETFs as our indirect gold vehicle, as the miners are companies that generate cash flows and have a better chance of producing a 'yield' even if the price of gold does not move," he said.
- The Alphyn fund letter didn't specify which gold-mining ETF received the investment. Candidates include Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ), Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)
- On Vimeo, Hakoura pointed to the boost the company received during the pandemic, asserting that this momentum could continue in a post-COVID world.
- "With its comprehensive set of tools to make video creation more accessible, Vimeo has a great opportunity to capture a share of this growth," he said.
- Vimeo came public in late May following a spin-off from IAC. VMEO had a rough start to its Wall Street career, falling nearly 13% out of the gate. Shares eventually reached a 52-week low of $38, before bouncing back.
- The stock rallied in late June and early July, touching a 52-week high of $52.06. This prompted a bout of profit-taking, with VMEO coming off its peak. Shares were up fractionally in Friday's intraday trading to $47.03.
