Jiuzi falls 6% amid plans to sell ordinary shares, warrants

Jul. 16, 2021 10:11 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)JZXNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN -5.8%) stock slumped while the company announced to sell ordinary shares and warrants to raise about $36.8M in net proceeds.
  • The company filed a registration statement offering 7,812,500 ordinary shares and warrants to buy 7,812,500 ordinary shares, or warrants, at an assumed price of $5.12 per share and warrant.
  • Each warrant will be immediately exercisable for one ordinary share for a price not less than 100% of the offering price of per share and warrant in the offering.
  • The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 1,171,875 ordinary shares at $5.11 per ordinary share and/or up to an additional 1,171,875 warrants at a price of $0.01 per warrant.
  • Jiuzi estimates net proceeds of about $36.8M, or about $41.4M if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional ordinary shares in full, based on an assumed price of $5.12 per share.
  • The company plans to use the net proceeds to support facilities construction in franchise stores and the surrounding area of the vehicle center; for brand promotion and advertisement; development of online operations team, recruitment and team expansion; and working capital.
