Tyler Technologies inks agreement with NREL for expanding access to residential solar energy
Jul. 16, 2021 10:15 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for integrating Tyler's EnerGov Community Development software with the newly developed SolarAPP+.
- SolarAPP+ is designed to streamline the review and inspection process for the installation of rooftop solar panels.
- "Integrating SolarAPP+ with EnerGov will allow for customers to easily obtain the necessary permits to install solar on their homes in one place and will significantly reduce inspection and approval times for solar panel permitting," Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit commented.