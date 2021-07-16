Textron added to Goldman's Conviction Buy List on business jet strength

Jul. 16, 2021 10:23 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Cessna 680 business aircraft on the blue sky background
Nimdamer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Textron (TXT +0.9%) opens more than 2% higher before pulling back, as Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Conviction Buy List since it is trading "at a sizable valuation discount to other aerospace companies... and consensus estimates look too low."
  • "The business jet market continues to strengthen in a way that increasingly looks long-term sustainable, particularly in Cessna's categories of the market," according to Goldman's Noah Poponak.
  • U.S. business jet flight activity is 9% above 2019 levels, and COVID-19 appears to have permanently converted many pandemic adopters of business jets, Poponak says.
  • Morgan Stanley also cited business jet upside in its recent upgrade of Textron shares to Overweight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.