Textron added to Goldman's Conviction Buy List on business jet strength
Jul. 16, 2021 10:23 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)
- Textron (TXT +0.9%) opens more than 2% higher before pulling back, as Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Conviction Buy List since it is trading "at a sizable valuation discount to other aerospace companies... and consensus estimates look too low."
- "The business jet market continues to strengthen in a way that increasingly looks long-term sustainable, particularly in Cessna's categories of the market," according to Goldman's Noah Poponak.
- U.S. business jet flight activity is 9% above 2019 levels, and COVID-19 appears to have permanently converted many pandemic adopters of business jets, Poponak says.
- Morgan Stanley also cited business jet upside in its recent upgrade of Textron shares to Overweight.